Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:04 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Austin Hash, 30, Central City, no registration plates; one headlight; driving on a DUI suspended license; obstructed vision and/or windshield. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Corey Wade Bogard, 27, Bloomfield, giving officer false identifying information; resisting arrest; trafficking in controlled substance, (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Dawn Baker, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana. Bond total is $34,500 cash. Booked at 11:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Troy Lloyd Foster, 51, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Autumn Coulter, 48, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrence Ladon Burton, 52, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-