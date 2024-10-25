Column: Tractor Supply makes good on its promise of quality free delivery service

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 — A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column about the free delivery service we received for our purchase of a new wood stove from our local Tractor Supply Co.

TSC is one of my favorite stores, and my wife and I have, over the years, purchased tractor implement, clothes, garden tools, seed, fertilizer and much more. Their delivery service on large items has been satisfactory — until two weeks ago.

I wrote about the delivery problems from TSC’s third-party company two weeks ago, and vented my frustration of having a 240-pound items delivery to our barn rather than our front porch has requested.

My column didn’t have much impact, other than several readers who kindly offered their help to move the stove to its proper location (I am grateful for their kind offers of assistance.)

But before my wife and I developed a plan to have the stove moved, a phone call Thursday morning changed everything.

The call came from our TSC’s store manager. He had a crew at the store who were ready to come to our home that morning and move our misdelivered stove to its requested location. As promised, the moving crew arrived and in short order, moved the stove to the porch and on into our home. They were polite and efficient.

The store manager’s decision to correct the delivery issue came as a pleasant surprise. He has no control over that third-party delivery firm, but he stepped-up and took action to correct the problem.

And frankly, his actions not only restored my faith in humanity, he made me realize that despite the day-to-day pressures involved with managing a large retail store, he made sure that excellent customer service still exists in the walls of TSC.

I’m grateful to Gazette readers for the offers of help in moving the stove. I’m also grateful to TSC’s manager for restoring the value to the store’s free delivery service.

