Obituary: Mahayla Rae Chesser, 14

Mahayla Rae Chesser, 14, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 19, 2010, in Louisville.

She loved books, her iPad, Halloween, and Taylor Swift.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandpa, Carl Chesser Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Kelvin and Patricia Gutierres; one sister, Brittany Bartley; and her uncle Eric Gutierres.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Gutierres; her father, Derrick “D.C” (Melissa) Chesser; her paternal grandmother, Kathy (Rickie) Chesser; three aunts, Dana Ashbaugh, LeAnn (Tony) Chesser, and Cheroly Ruiz; and many cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made towards the service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

