Obituary: Aileen Dennis Newton, 98, Elizabethtown

Aileen Dennis Newton, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Hosparus of Louisville.

She was born July 31, 1926, in Big Clifty to the late Earl and Odalene Saddler Dennis.

She was a lifetime member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gordon Newton; one daughter, Barbara Allen; one son, Clarence St. Pierre; one stepson, James Paul Newton; and three brothers, Carl Dennis, Hubert Dennis and James Dennis.

She is survived by five daughters, Sue Ann St. Pierre and Betty (Carl) Corvin, both of Elizabethtown, Shirley (Eddie) Lawson of Brandenburg, Diane (Eugene) Cotton of Eastview, and Sheila Ann (Eric) Kodama of Hodgenville; three sons, William (Jean) St. Pierre of Cinncinnati, Kenny Newton of New Haven, and Tommy (Karen) Newton of Icetown; two sisters, Christine Durbin of Louisville and Betty Jean Gilbert of Seattle, Wash.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is private with burial to follow in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Scott Wimsett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hardin County Animal Shelter in her name.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

