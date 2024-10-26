Obituary: Michael Arnold ‘Mike’ Carney, 76, Bardstown

Michael Arnold “Mike” Carney, 76, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Allegan, Mich.

MICHAEL ARNOLD “MIKE” CARNEY

He was a retired pharmaceutical sales representative and medical account manager. He worked at Proctor & Gamble for 33 years. He was a member at Parkway Baptist Church, and a member of the Moose Lodge #2408 of Bardstown. He was also a member and past president of the UK Alumni Association of Bardstown and a former president of the Bardstown Optimist Club. He was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan and loved NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Bernard Carney and Mary Conley Snider; his stepfather, John “Jack” Snider; and two brothers, Roger Carney and John Will Snider.

He is survived by one daughter, Tammi (Chris) Hill of Bardstown; one son, Chris Carney of Bardstown; one sister, Carolyn (Randy) Leet of Versailles; and eight grandchildren.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Bardstown Cemetery with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of services.

-30-