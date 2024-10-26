Letter: Amendment 2 will give parents education choices for their children

To the editor,

With the formal election date(s) nearly upon us, now is a good time to remind everyone that your “educated” vote is important to us maintaining our democracy. This is true regarding both individual candidates as well as the constitutional amendments on the ballot.



The amendment getting the most attention is the school choice revision to our constitution. Every voter should examine this closely and it is my hope that many will see this as a democratic / choice issue.

Choice in our democracy is a good thing. And no choice is more important than your child or family member’s education. Nothing can be more fair or democratic than providing education choices for our kids; being able to select an education that fits each and every child’s needs. There are good schools, teachers, and administrators in all types of schools throughout our state. Allow parents to decide which of these work best for their child’s individual needs.



Lastly, make sure you VOTE! Each informed voter is important.

Rick McKay

Bardstown

-30-