Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 25-26, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Braydee Allen Gillis, 24, Louisville, no registration plates; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:51 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Harriet Jane Norvell, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,055 cash. Booked at 4:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittany Danyale Brewer, 34, Bardstown, possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Evan James Lyons, 30, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $293 cash. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anne Marie Linton, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; no insurance card; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Katherine Danyll Broaddus, 32, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

