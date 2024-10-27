Obituary: Pete Gilpin, 81, Bardstown

Pete Gilpin, 81, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Helmwood Healthcare. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He loved to fish, go bowling, and horseshoes.

PETE GILPIN

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carolyn “Carol” Gilpin; his parents, George and Virginia Gilpin; and two sisters, Rachel Hagen and Rose Woodard.

He is survived by one daughter, Renee (Mark) Newton; three stepsons, Sam (Tonya) Gilpin Jr., John (Jennifer) Gilpin, and Doug Gilpin; two sisters, Ginger Franklin and Nona Cundiff; two brothers, Sam Gilpin and Tommy Russell; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

