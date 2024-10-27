Obituary: Mary Ann Zabenco, 71, Bloomfield

Mary Ann Zabenco, 71, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her home. She was born Jan. 3, 1953, in Louisville to the late David L. and Mary Elizabeth Campbell Stephenson Sr. She was a retired art teacher for Nelson County School system after 35 years. She loved miniature horses and was of the Presbyterian faith.

MARY ANN ZABENCO

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory “Greg” Zabenco Sr.

She is survived by one daughter, Katie (Kristopher) Hall of Bloomfield; two sons, Greg (Aya) Zabenco Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, and Tommy (Amanda) Zabenco of Bardstown; one sister, Sue Robinson of Benton; two brothers, David L. (Anita) Stephenson Jr. of South Dakota and Les W. (Leigh) Stephenson of Tallahassee, Fla.; and six grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Fr. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-