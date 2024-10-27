Obituary: Irene Sparrow Hupp, 100

Irene Sparrow Hupp, 100, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, one day before her 101st. birthday. She was born in Anderson County Oct. 26, 1923, to Gerome and Minnie Burge Sparrow.

IRENE SPARROW HUPP

She was a 1942 graduate of Western High School. She loved God and Jesus, family, her church, and others more than anything. She was a tireless servant to all. She wanted to be surrounded by people and loved so deeply, generously, and unconditionally, that everyone felt they were her best friend. She taught a women’s class and VBS many years at her beloved Chaplin Christian Church where she never missed a service. She was a prayer and financial supporter of many missions, including Men’s Fellowship and The Gideons. She was known for her card ministry and probably sent and received thousands. She attended every visitation and funeral around, collected money from the community for flowers for the deceased, and took flowers regularly to 3 different cemeteries.

She was known for delivering hundreds of her brown sugar pies to the sick and bereaved. She loved going to area revivals and cooking meals for the revival ministries. She had a prayer list a mile long. Never have we known a more Godly woman. We always said she was another Mother Teresa, a national treasure, a member of the Greatest Generation, and famous. Her passing is not only a huge loss for us, but for this country and this world, which desperately needs Godly people like her. She’s worshiping and serving is Heaven now where she belongs, where her heart has always been, and where we will be with her one day.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Wakefield Hupp (2009); one sister, Zula May (1907-1909); two brothers, Elmer J. Sparrow (1910-1996) and Harrison Sparrow (1916 – 1922); and her stepfather, Evert Egbert.

She is survived one son, Ronald Gale Hupp (Janet); one granddaughter, Crystal (Adam) Johnson; and two great-granddaughters, Hadley Johnson and Harper Johnson.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at Chaplin Christian Church with burial in Highview Cemetery with her son, Ronnie Hupp officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chaplin Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Chaplin Christian Church or the Gideons.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-