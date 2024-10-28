Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 26-27, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Kenneth Jacob Mattingly, 23, New Haven, assault, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Hunter Mattingly, 28, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree – discharge of firearm. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

James Truman Downs, 46, St. Francis, criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Bradley Yaste, 48, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-