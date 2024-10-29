Obituary: John Figg, 59, Bardstown

John Figg, 59, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Nelson County. He was the president of the Nelson County Fair Board, enjoyed working and was a teacher, mentor, and a very valued employee. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #57 in Bloomfield. Above all else, he was an amazing grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Figg Sr. and Charlotte Figg; two sons, William Curtis Figg and Joseph Lee Figg; one sister, Dorcas Figg; and one brother, Joe Figg Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Figg, of Bardstown; one daughter, Erica (Josh) Brennan of Bardstown; one son, John Franklin (Olivia) Figg Jr. of New Haven; three grandchildren, James, Nolan, and Elijah; and several siblings, nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto- Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, with a 2:30 p.m. prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

