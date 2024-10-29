Obituary: Everett Thomas Smith Sr., 71, Bardstown

Everett Thomas Smith Sr., 71, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at his home. He was born June 25, 1953, in Nelson County to the late Gilbert Francis and Susan Viola Kelty Smith.

EVERETT THOMAS SMITH JR.

He was a retired employee of Intertech. He enjoyed dancing and never met a stranger. He was always happy and that made everyone he knew happy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Everett Thomas Smith Jr.’ and six siblings, Frankie Smith, Shirley Hall, Gertie Metcalfe, Joyce Tinnell, Bonnie Harrell and Patsy Johnson.

He is survived by one son, Shaun Riggs of Bardstown; two sisters, June Gilkey and Debbie (Donnie) Nalley, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Johnny (Kimberly) Smith of Boston, Danny (Ann) Smith and Billy (Hazel) Smith, both of Bardsdtown; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, and 8:30 to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-