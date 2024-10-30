Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 28-29, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Martin Cruz Anselmo, 36, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:07 a.m. Monday,, Oct. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Frankie Cassady, 40, Conway, Ark., flagrant non-support; failure to appear; theft by failure to make required disposition of property; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $6,000 cash. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Neil Downs, 37, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Ray Thompson, 37, Charlestown, Ind., fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

Robert Eugene Alvey, 39, Owensboro, burglary, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing; possession of burglary tools. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginger Sue Powers, 51, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaitlyn Nicole Sutter, 24, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brandon Ferris, 48, East Jordan, Mich., probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Francis Tood Bowman, 32, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Andrew Shaw, 27, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to signal; improper equipment; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance; no operator’s license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ann Marie Dearinger, 42, New Hope, hinder prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

Christopher Calip Smith, 47, Loretto, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-