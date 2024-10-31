Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

Craig Michael Mattingly, 47, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc.; improper parking in fire lane or blocking traveled portion of highway. No bond. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stevette Bowman Hutchins, 54, Nicholasville, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $20,100 cash. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Karl Robert Johnson, 39, Jeffersontown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole M. Townsley, 21, Shepherdsville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-