Obituary: Rodney Vincent Montgomery Sr., 73, Hodgenville

Rodney Vincent Montgomery Sr., 73, of Hodgenville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born May 9, 1951, in Elizabethtown to the late Nathaniel Stubbs and Martha Montgomery.

Rodney was a member of the 1st Baptist Church Hodgenville. He retired as a custodian at the LaRue County Schools. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Montgomery; one sister, Barbara Jo Montgomery; four brothers, Allen Stubbs, Paul Henry Handley, Shannon Brown, and Ronnie Stubbs; and one granddaughter, Denisha Montgomery Smith.

He is survived by one daughter, Tomeka (Johnny) Light of Tennessee; one son, Rodney (Bethany) Montgomery Jr. of Hodgenville; six brothers, William Johnson, David Johnson, DeWayne Johnson, Joey Johnson, Kat Stubbs, Eddie Johnson, and Debra Thomas; four grandchildren, Jamond Taylor, Anika Taylor, Jadah Montgomery, and Brooklyn Harris; two special nephews, Dennis Lackey, and Paul Montgomery; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

