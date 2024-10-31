Obituary: Elizabeth May ‘Betsy’ Bullock, 60, Boston

Elizabeth May “Betsy” Bullock, 60, of Boston, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at her home.

ELIZABETH MAY “BETSY” BULLOCK

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Snowie Smith; and two brothers, Gary Smith and Larry Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hardy Bullock; one daughter, Lindsay Anderson (Jordan); one son, Billy Coleman (Melly); two sisters, Vanessa Richardson (Jackie) and Sandy Cole (Scott); and four grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-