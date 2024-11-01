Letter: Be an informed voter when you go to the polls and cast your vote Tuesday

To the editor,

As Election Day approaches, I want to remind everyone of the importance of voting. In a nation as divided as ours, many elections across the country are predicted to be separated by just a few thousand votes. Your vote is your voice, and choosing not to use it can have significant consequences for us all.

I understand that politics isn’t always a fun topic, and it often leads to disagreements. However, sometimes those difficult conversations are necessary. Help a friend who may need assistance getting to the polls, or engage in civil discourse with others to help inform them on issues they may not be aware of.

Make sure you do your research on the candidates—don’t just rely on social media posts or mailers to form your decision. Look up their platforms, check their voting records if they’ve held office before, and consider their moral compass and what they truly stand for.

You’ll also have three amendments on the ballot this year. I encourage everyone to download a sample ballot to read them ahead of time, so you’re prepared to make an informed choice. Remember, these will likely be on the back page of the ballot. When it comes to these amendments, keep in mind that anytime money is involved, PACs, organizations, and politicians from both sides will be out in full force to back their interests. Don’t get caught up in doomsday rhetoric or advertisements; take the time to understand the amendments. You may find they aren’t as bad—or perhaps worse—than they seem.

The goal here is simple: make informed decisions. While I’m a registered Republican and align with many party values, I have many friends who are Democrats, while we may not agree on every topic I respect their views and beliefs. One thing I’ve learned since taking office is that no matter how good of a job you do, some people will judge you solely by the letter next to your name, not by your performance, character, or what you bring to the role. As I am typing this, a few people in our county are actively looking for my replacement—not because of the job I’m doing, but because of the letter beside my name. That’s a problem we face not just in our county, but in our country as a whole.

I will continue to do my best serving the people of Nelson County for as long as they want me to do so—it has been the privilege of my life.

Let’s all do our part this Election Day—our future depends on it.

Justin Hall

Nelson County Jailer

-30-