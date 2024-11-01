Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

Matthew Ballard Scott, 45, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Benjamin Baafi, 32, Lexington, failure of an oil or gas operation to produce leases. Bond is $203 cash. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Aaron Jemel Lee, 35, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Jene Lacy, 41, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-