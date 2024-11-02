Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

David Alan Harris, 63, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angel Marie Jenkins, 47, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:56 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Rachel Ann Jordan, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Joseph Neal Cook, 67, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Damon Lee Simpson, 63, Louisville, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Justin Kyle Srygler, 37, Upton, escape, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

William Gerald Morris, 46, New Haven, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Paul Raphael Dymun, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Corbett T. Hatton, 26, Mount Sterling, distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. harassing communications. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-