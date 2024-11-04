Obituary: Deanna Lynn Sams, 77, Buffalo

Deanna Lynn Sams, 77, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at her home in Buffalo.

She was born July 7, 1947, in Elizabethtown to the late Thomas and Margie Saddler Evans. Deanna was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a Christian by faith and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Sams Sr.; and one son Jessie “Sonny” Sams Jr.

She is survived by one daughter Margie (Rick) Gilbert of Buffalo; one sister, Judy Summers; two grandchildren, Jessica Hayes and Madison Lambert; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-