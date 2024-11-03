Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 1-2, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Jonathon Matthew Mudd, 35, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident. No bond. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Charles Andrew Nation, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Martin Evans, 76, Bardstown, theft of identity of another without consent; harassing communications. No bond. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Danielle Wooldridge, 37, New Haven, possession of marijuana; improper or no windshield; driving on a DUI suspended license; no registration receipt. No bond. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

