Obituary: Ruby ‘Von’ Culver, 73, New Haven

Ruby “Von” Culver, 73, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Ripley, Ind. She loved getting together with family and playing cards, and also loved Christmas, and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed driving around the country and sightseeing. Her grandson, Jacob, is in the U.S. Air Force, and she loved telling others how proud she was of him, he was her light.

RUBY “VON” CULVER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Jerry “Shine” Culver; her parents, Edison and Edith Back; three sisters, Madge Jones, Maise Back, and MaRinda Daughtery; and four brothers, Edgar Back, Hacker Back, Hager Back, and Garner Back.

She is survived by one daughter, Chelley Culver of Shepherdsville; one son, Terry Culver of New Haven; one stepdaughter, Laura (Don) Midkiff of Dunnellon, Fla.; one stepson, Tony (Abbie) Culver of Bardstown; one grandson, Jacob Foster of Eglin AFB; one stepgrandson, Jeff Davis of Chesapeake, Va.; one sister, Beth (Chuck) Rust of New Haven; three brothers, Homer Back, of Carlsbad, N.M., James (Beverly) Back of Howardstown and Nem (Jackie) Back of Hodgenville; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Marshall Family Cemetery with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-