Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Jose Miguel Lopez Hernandez, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dennis Raye Swift III, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Matthew Scott Druen, 35, Harrodsburg, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Glenn Fulkerson, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Quintin Arnez Montgomery, 46, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

