Obituary: Austin Thomas Cissell, 23, Bardstown

Austin Thomas Cissell, 23, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at D&S Community Home in Danville. He was born Oct. 17, 2001, in Louisville to Barbara Jury and Thomas Allen Cissell.

He was a 2020 graduate of Bardstown High School. He was a former employee of Fazolis and Papa Johns. He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He loved basketball, bowling, and participating in the Special Olympics.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bobby and Shirley Jury.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Barbara Cissell; one sister, Kaitlyn Cissell (Austin Hill) of Loretto; one nephew, Oliver; his paternal grandparents, Gary and Barbara Cissell of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in the St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024,, and 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-