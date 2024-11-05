Obituary: Richard ‘Ricky’ Dale Ballard, 64, Bardstown

Richard “Ricky” Dale Ballard, 64, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1960, in Lebanon. He was the owner and operator of Precision Concrete. He was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church. He loved race cars, marbles, UK sports, his dogs and most of all, his family, friends and Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Christopher Lance Ballard and Matthew Brian Ballard; and his parents, Tom and Mary Ballard.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ballard; one daughter, Ashley (Bradley Eastland) Ballard; five brothers, Tommy Ballard, Billy Ballard, Carl Ballard, Chucky Ballard and Ron Perrin; one granddaughter, Savannah Ballard; two grandsons, Waylon Myles and Hunter Ballard; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

