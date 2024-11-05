Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Charles Andrew Buckley, 38, Raywick, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:54 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dewayne Newman Bartley, 36, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:19 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alicia Michelle Leslie, 48, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramie Dean Palmerton, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Dakota Levi Bartley, 20, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephanie Chavous Clark, 58, Bloomfield, one headlight; careless driving; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, second-degree; license plate not legible. No bond. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-