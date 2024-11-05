Judge sets trial date for Steve Lawson, Crystal Rogers co-defendant

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 — Steven Lawson, one of the three men charged in the disappearance and presumed murder of Crystal Rogers, will have a trial separately from his co-defendants, his son, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck.

STEVEN LAWSON

Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III issued an order Tuesday severing Steve Lawson’s trial from the other two defendants, and set Lawson’s trial date for Feb. 10, 2025.

Simms order goes on to state that Houck and Joseph Lawson will be tried together when their trial date is set for Warren County.

Attorneys representing Houck and Joseph Lawson will return to Nelson Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, to establish a trial date for the pair.

Simms order notes that the state’s evidence rules would complicate holding a joint trial for all three co-defendants. Steven Lawson’s interviews with investigators are inadmissible due to the fact investigators were offering him an immunity deal in exchange for his complete and truthful testimony. Prosecutors determined Lawson failed to live up to his end of the deal.

-30-