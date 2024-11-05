Obituary: Donald Morris ‘Donnie’ Hall, 85, Fairfield

Donald Morris “Donnie” Hall, 85, of Fairfield, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Hosparus Inpatient Care in Louisville. He was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Nelson County to the late Everett and Hallie Crowe Hall.

He was a long-time farmer and gardener who loved boxing and playing cards. He was a retired employee of A&P Warehouse. He adored his family and his community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Billy Hall; four sisters, Margaret Anderson, Mable Downs, Elizabeth “Sis” Rogers and Jewell Brimm; and three brothers, Charles Hall, Willis Hall and Kenny Hall.

He is survived by five daughters, Donna Marie Hall, Lucinda (Kevin) Sanders, Tracy (Terry Wayne) Downs, and Jeannie (Tom Pat) Crepps, all of Cox’s Creek, and Polin Ann (Terry) Unseld of Bardstown; one sister, Lois Wilson of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and was an uncle to 22 nephews and 18 nieces.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Mark Jones officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-