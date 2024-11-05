Obituary: Robert Herbert Jones, 97, Cox’s Creek

Robert Herbert Jones, 97, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1927, to the late Pennywell Jones and Olive Gottschalk Hashagen in New Jersey.

He was an engineer and worked for many years at Burroughs. He loved to read, travel, dance and sing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Jones; and one sister, Naomi VanZandt.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Williams Jones; one daughter, Marilynn (Chip) Bodden of Cox’s Creek; one son, Robert (Carol) Jones of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; one sister, Ruth (Bill) Telgheder of New York; one brother, Louis Hashagen of New Mexico; two stepdaughters, Dionne Milam of Bowling Green and Gayle Milam of Louisville; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Treon officiating. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

