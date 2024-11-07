Obituary: Eddie Ray Humes, 70, Taylorsville

Eddie Ray Humes, 70, of Taylorsville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Louisville to Edward Irlan and Delcie Louise Mattingly Humes. He was a retired carpenter for the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

EDDIE RAY HUMES

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Irlan Humes; and one sister, Carol Jean “Jeanie” Humes.

He is survived by his mother, Delcie Humes of Taylorsville; two sisters, Rose Harrod of Bloomfield and Betty Jane Humes of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronnie (Debbie) Humes of Taylorsville and Joseph (Ruthie) Humes of Louisville; and one niece, Stephanie Boblitt of Louisville.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington with Sister Debbie Humes officiating.



The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-