Obituary: Charles Eugene Waldridge, 81, Mount Eden

Charles Eugene Waldridge, 81, of Mount Eden, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 5, 1943. He lived a life filled with tremendous passion and joy.

CHARLES EUGENE WALDRIDGE

He was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and filled to the brim with knowledge gained from all his life experiences, ranging from drywalling, knife collecting, pulling and showing horses, chasing pigeons, and rabbit hunting. He was a young soul at heart.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends. He truly loved each of them — and if you knew him, you knew it. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity and strength and was full of love for those who went before him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Minnie Waldridge; his loving wife of 42 years, Georgia Ann Waldridge; one son, Christopher Evan Waldridge; 11 siblings, Emmie Waldridge, Lena Waldridge, H.W. Waldridge, Harold Waldridge, Grinston Waldridge, Maggie Burgin, Mary Rogers, Margie Barnes, Virginia Peach, Lillian Murphy, and Ann Franklin; and one grandson, Christopher Jacob Stevens.

He is survived by three children, Gena Bruner (Max) of Shelbyville, Tammy Stevens (David) of Taylorsville, and Chuck Waldridge (Tammy King) of Mount Eden; one sister, Anna Louis Jamison of Mount Eden; 5 grandchildren, Nikki (Chucky), Evan (Taylor), Chelsea, Caleb, and Chase; five great-grandchildren Deion, Teiony, Teagin, Laiken, Parker; and one great-great-grandchild, Aria.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Terry Mattingly officiating. Burial is in Best Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday,, Nov. 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

