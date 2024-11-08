Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 5-7, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

Arthur Joe Willliams, 44, Bardstown, careless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Duane Swearingen, 32, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); no tail lamps; no seat belt; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,200 cash, $100 surety. Booked at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Shawn Hillard, 23, Hustonville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Kimberly Lynn Newton, 38, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. No bond.

Booked at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Vance Christian Williams, 34, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Marie White, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stefan JI’Ayre Lowery, 31, Louisville, engaging in organized crime; obscuring the identity of a machine — $5000 to $10,000 in value; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $100,000. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Lorriane Boone, 50, New Haven, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyran Lamrr Robertson, 44, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Ann Harris, 33, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by Bloomfield Police Department.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

Rickie Joseph Hovious, 58, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lee Patrick, 29, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Heavenlea Lyn Casey, 37, Leitchfield, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-