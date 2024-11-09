Obituary: David Harrison Sweazy, 76, Bloomfield

David Harrison Sweazy, 76, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at U of L Hospital at Jewish in Louisville. He was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Louisville to the late Gillman H. and Matha Hardin Sweazy.

He was retired from General Electric. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of Chaplin Methodist Church. He was an avid beekeeper. He loved horses, hunting, farming, and his wife Diane’s home cooking.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Prewitt Sweazy; and one son, Shawn Sweazy.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Diane Hood Sweazy; three daughters, Lora (Mike) Koons of Chaplin, Laticia (Travis) Clark of Raywick and Leisha Wininger of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Deloris Corey of Perryville and Charlene (Mike) Thompson of Chaplin; two brothers, Richard (Rita) Sweazy of Bardstown and Steve (Carol) Sweazy of Shepherdsville; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Michael Morris officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

