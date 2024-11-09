Obituary: Roy ‘Rooster,’ 75, & Deborah Payne Wright, 72, both of Lebanon

Roy “Rooster” Wright, 75, of Lebanon, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at UK Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an auto accident.

ROY “ROOSTER’ WRIGHT & DEBORAH PAYNE WRIGHT

He was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Marion County. After high school he served his country during the Vietnam era stationed in Germany. When he returned, he spent the majority of his career as a maintenance employee at Armour Food in Springfield until it closed. He was retired from Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine for several years.

He died with his wife of 52 years.

Deborah Payne Wright, 72, of Lebanon, died at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spring View Hospital due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born Oct. 27, 1952, in Marion County. She worked as a supervisor with the old Jane and Linda Sportswear in Lebanon until it closed. She returned to school and became a medical assistant working in the healthcare field for many years. She was a former activity aide at the St. Catharine Motherhouse and was currently working there as a receptionist. She was scheduled to retire Dec. 20, 2024, to spend time with her grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Wright Sr. and Jane Judd Clyde; and one brother, Larry Wright.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Willard and Margaret Hourigan Payne; and one sister, Janet Bickett.

Rooster and Debbie were survived by two son, Tim Wright (Joanna) and Michael Wright (Jackie), both of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Taylor Mattingly (Ryan), Raley Wright, Maggie Wright, Leah Wright, Nate Wright and Nolan Wright; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Mattingly.

A celebration of their lives was Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home. The couple were buried in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Marion County Veterans Guard or the National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-