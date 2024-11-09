Obituary: William Herbert ‘Bud’ Parrott, 92, formerly of Bardstown

William Herbert “Bud” Parrott, 92, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

WILLIAM HERBERT “BUD” PARROTT

He grew up in Bardstown and attended Bardstown High School where he was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He later attended Lipscomb University. After college, he was drafted into the Army, where he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) during the Korean War. After serving in the Army, he returned to Bardstown where he worked as a teacher and coach for five years. The remainder of his working career was spent at Kenway Distributors, working his way up to serve as President. He also served as President of Lien Chemical.

He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Carole Lynn Wallace (Mack); and one grandson, Jared Lee Mason.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn Louise Parrott (Pash); , and his children, John Milton (Lisa), William Herbert Jr. (Kass), and James Richard; one daughter, Lisa Michelle Haas (Mike); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private family service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-