Obituary: Jane Marie Livers Spalding, 86, Louisville

Jane Marie Livers Spalding, 86, of Louisville, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Westport Place Health Campus. She was born March 10, 1938. in Cox’s Creek. She was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Sonny” Spalding; her parents, Joseph Chester and Mary Thelma Livers; and three brothers, J.C. Livers, Leo Livers and Joe Livers.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Byrum and Mary (Gregory) Cook; two sons, John (Jeanette) Spalding Jr., and Joe (Jane) Spalding; two sisters, Janelle Stansbury and Catherine Allender; four brothers, Bob (Barbara) Livers, Jerry (Sandy) Livers, Billy (Marilyn) Livers and Jimmy (Linda) Livers; 11grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

