Obituary: Robert ‘Herkie’ Ernest Hert, 84, Cox’s Creek

Robert “Herkie” Ernest Hert, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at his home in Coxs Creek.

He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Louisville to the late William and Cora Mae Hert. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Known for his jovial personality, sharp wit, and infectious sense of humor, he was loved by all who knew him. His warm spirit and constant laughter left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to be in his company.

ROBERT “HERKIE” ERNEST HERK

He was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 70, where he spent many years of his life as a dedicated iron worker. His talent and work ethic were reflected in the intricate designs he created, both in his iron-welding craft and in his hand-drawn art. He was a true craftsman who could create magic with his hands, whether it was shaping metal or sketching beautiful designs.

Outside of his work, he was a “foodie” in every sense of the word, always on his favorite “seefood” diet. His love for good food was matched only by his love for family. He was a loyal provider who enjoyed spending time with loved ones, whether it was gathering for a meal or simply sharing a laugh.

In his spare time, he could often be found at Portland Park, where he enjoyed meeting up with friends to cut their hair — something he did with both skill and affection. A dedicated fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, he could often be heard cheering them on with enthusiasm. He also cherished the simple pleasures of church fish frys, working on crossword puzzles, and watching his favorite TV shows like Tulsa King.

His love for life and his family will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, humor, creativity, and an enduring sense of loyalty. His family and friends will deeply miss his larger-than-life presence and the joy he brought into their lives.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Sarah Atzinger Hert; his parents, William Howell Hert and Cora Mae Parsons Hert; one son, Robert “Bobby” Hert; and two sisters, Susie McCune and Martha Finerty; and one brother, Jack Hert.

Survivors include one daughter, Denise Pittman; two grandchildren, Renee Villatoro (Adam) and Jordan Durbin (DJ); six great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jacob, Avery, Eliana, Hunter, and Eliza; multiple nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and close friends.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home in Louisville. Burial is in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery following visitation.

The Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-