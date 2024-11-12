Obituary: Elvena Dickerson, 91, Cox’s Creek

Elvena Dickerson, 91, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Bullitt County to the late Ulysses Greathouse and Lorenza Miles.

ELVENA DICKERSON

Shewas a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a hard worker and a member of the former Samuel’s Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Calvin Dickerson; tw sisters, Jenny Sheckles and Roberta Greathouse; and 5 brothers, Clarence Greathouse, Marion Greathouse, Thomas Greathouse, Earl Greathouse, and William Henry Greathouse.

She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Persley of Bardstown and Ann (Terry) Wright of Louisville; four sons, Alvin (Lynette) Dickerson of Louisville, Terry (Caroline) Dickerson of Bardstown, Mike (Mariam) Dickerson of Bardstown, and Charles Dickerson of Bardstown; one sister, Amy Sheckles of Cox’s Creek; and one brother, Robert Greathouse of Cox’s Creek.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-