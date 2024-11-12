Obituary: Eugene ‘Gene’ Boyd Sr., 87, Bardstown

Eugene “Gene” Boyd Sr., 87, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. He was born July 8, 1937, in Elizabethtown to the late Virgil and Blanche Rittenberry Boyd.

EUGENE “GENE” BOYD SR.

He was employed by Ford Motor Company for 35 ½ years. He was a member of United Baptist Church and often attended Green’s Chapel Methodist Church. He was known for playing music and singing; he loved riding horses and traveling.

He was preceded in death by three sons, Eugene Boyd Jr., William Neil Boyd and Gary Wayne Cox; and two brothers, Joseph Logan Boyd and Virgil Boyd.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Coulter Boyd; two sons, Gilbert (Linda) Cox of Bloomfield and Willie Cox of Chesapeake, Va.; three daughters, Wanda (Pat) White and Patti (Mike) Weikert, both of Melbourne, Fla., and Angela (Keith) Johnson of Shepherdsville; four sisters, Lois Carter of Elizabethtown, Geneva Badgett of Louisville, Nelceda (Larry) Miller of Sacramento, Calif., and Yvonne Sims of Florida; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

