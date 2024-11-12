Obituary: Karl Dwayne Carney, 59, Mooresville

Karl Dwayne Carney, 59, of the Mooresville Community of Washington County, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital at 1:28 p.m.

KARL DWAYNE CARNEY

He was born in Louisville Dec. 17, 1964. He was a member of the Nelson County Baptist Church and a 1983 graduate of Washington County High School. He served for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a longtime employee of Jim Beam Distillery.

He was preceded in death was an infant brother, Joseph Keeling.

Survivors include his wife, Mary “Bonnie” Clan Carney; one son, Joshua Cain Carney of Chicago; his parents, Billy and Patricia Downs Carney of Bardstown; six brothers, Joseph “Skeets” Keeling (Denise), Troy Keeling, Ernie Keeling (Ann Marie) and Travis Carney (James Lemaster), all of Bardstown, Mike Keeling (Lisa) of Holy Cross and Sean Carney of Willisburg; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

In keeping with his wishes cremation will follow the funeral service.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-