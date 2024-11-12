Obituary: Sandra Brookshire Oakman, 77, formerly of New Haven

Sandra Brookshire Oakman, 77, formerly of New Haven, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at her brother’s residence in Austin, Ark., after courageously battling pancreatic cancer.

SANDRA BROOKSHIRE OAKMAN

She was born May 6, 1947, in Fairfield. She was the daughter of Harold Russell and Lydia Crowe Brookshire.

She was a retired USPS rural mail carrier servicing the Cox’s Creek area. She was a US Air Force veteran, an EMT and founding member of the North Nelson Ambulance Service. She was a Kentucky Colonel, an accomplished artist, and a member of several civic groups.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John D. Oakman; one brother, Harold Brookshire Jr.; and one nephew, Clayton Brookshire.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph Brookshire of Lexington, and James (Wendy) Brookshire III, of Austin, Ark.; seven nieces, Samantha (Brandi) Bruner of Oronogo, Mo.; Jamie (Beau) Welfel of Little Rock, Ark.; Kayla Andrews of Seattle, Wash.; Kacee Wilson, Kamryn Stewart, Kaden Stewart and Kassidy Founds, all of Beebe, Ark.; and seven nephews, Trenton Brookshire of Leitchville; Weston Brookshire of Bardstown; Ian Founds of Austin, Ark.; Elliott Hayes and Graham Walfel, both of Little Rock, Ark.; and Camryn Harper and Zahra Bruner of Oronogo, Mo.

She chose cremation and a graveside service will be conducted at a later date at Little Union Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

