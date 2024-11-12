Obituary: Charles Lee ‘Tootie’ Stump, 87, Cox’s Creek

Charles Lee “Tootie” Stump, 87, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at his home.

He was born on June 5, 1937, in Nelson County to the late Oscar “Dick” and Pearl Richardson Stump. He was a lifelong farmer and member of River View Baptist Church. He was an avid UK fan, enjoyed classic cars, bluegrass music, and antiquing. He loved his family, friends, and children, and he especially liked playing with Ace, Hank and Maverick. No matter who came to visit, he would always have a story to share.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Vernon Ray Stump.

He is survived by his special friend and caregiver, Barbara Roggenkamp Biven; a host of cousins, including John Breeden, who was helpful and very special to him.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

