Roller tapped to head-up Flaget Hospital’s Violence Prevention Program

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 — CHI St. Joseph Health recently named a longtime Bardstown resident as the new Violence Prevention Program manager for Nelson County.

MISTY ROLLER

Misty Roller will lead the Green Dot Program across local high schools and the Nelson County Community Coalition. The effort will focus on empowering students to intervene and to reduce power-based personal violence.

Power-based violence includes sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, child abuse, elder abuse, and bullying. The curriculum includes lessons that cover violence against women, public health, and social networking,

A Green Dot is a behavior, choice, or action that promotes safety for everyone. The goal is to communicate intolerance for sexual violence, dating violence, and violence in general.

Roller sat in the WBRT’s Roth Stratton for a recent interview about her new job and its goals. Running time: About 26 minutes.

