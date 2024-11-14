Obituary: Benjamin Guy ‘Ben’ Geoghegan, 49, New Haven

Benjamin Guy “Ben” Geoghegan, 49, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 16, 1975, in Louisville to the late John Robert Geoghegan and his mother, Teresa Ruth Geoghegan.

He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. He was a 1994 graduate of Nelson County High School where he played on their football team and met the love of his life, Julie. After graduation he started work at Heaven Hill where he grew in his job from a temporary employee to industrial maintenance. He was involved in the union for 24 years, serving time as union steward as well.

He was a great mechanic that could work on a variety of things. He had a passion for fast cars, to build them, fix them and race them. If he wasn’t at work, you could find him in his shop or at the track. The only thing that he loved more than being in the shop was being with family. His family was who he built his life around, and the good friends who have become family through the years. No party will be the same without his bartending skills, that infectious laugh and silly grin. He loved bon fires, music, singing and playing cards, any way he could surround himself with his favorite people and have a good laugh.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one grandson, John Hutchins; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Julie Bullock Geoghegan of New Haven; one daughter, Ashley (Philip) Hutchins of New Haven; two sons, Michael “Gavin” Geoghegan and Westin Geoghegan, both of New Haven; his mother, Teresa Geoghegan (Freddie Butler) of Louisville; two brothers, John (Rob) Geoghegan and Craig (Sarah) Geoghegan; five grandchildren, Aubrey, Darren, Elizabeth, Jeremiah, and Teresa; his best buddies, Hoss and Jo-Cee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 16, 2024, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial is in the St. Catherine Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, and 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home with the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

