Obituary: Ann Hardin Mattingly, 88, formerly of Springfield

Ann Hardin Mattingly, 88, of Mount Washington, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:07 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Green Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center in Mount Washington where she lived for the past few years.

ANN HARDIN MATTINGLY

She was a native of Washington County. She was born June 24, 1936, to the late James H. and Zelma Lee Haydon Hardin.

She was raised in the Hardesty Community of Washington County. She was a 1953 graduate of Willisburg High School. She was a former employee of Hardee’s of Springfield and the former Cowden Manufacturing Company. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Woodson “Woody” Holt (Oct. 5, 2024); her second husband, Joseph William Mattingly (Feb. 22, 1988); one sister, Mary Kathryn Blosser (Dec. 6, 2015).; and twin infant grandsons, William David Coyle Jr. (July 13, 1982) and Charles William Coyle (July 11, 1982)



Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Holt of Bardstown and Cindy Mattingly of Springfield; one son, Alan Holt (Jackie) of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren, David Coyle of Lebanon, Laura Holt-Tipton (Garrick) and Robert Holt of Louisville; five great-grandchildren, Aleigha Tipton, Aiden Coyle, Joshua Holt, Trenton Coyle and Joseph Holt; one niece, Jan Simpson (John); and one great-nephew, Jordan Simpson of Springfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with her son, Alan Holt, officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers will be Laura Holt-Tipton, Aleigha Tipton, Joseph Holt, Trenton Coyle and Anna Lee Goodman.

Serving as casket bearers will be David Coyle, Aiden Coyle, Joshua Holt, Robert Holt, John Simpson and Larry Haydon.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-