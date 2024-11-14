Trial dates set for February, June 2025 for the three Crystal Rogers co-defendants

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Trial dates have been set for the three men accused in the disappearance and presumed murder of Crystal Rogers. The trials will take place in Bowling Green.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 — Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III has set a date for the joint trial of Crystal Rogers co-defendants Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green.

The trial for Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson’s father, is set Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, also in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green.

Judge Simms canceled plans for a court review and setting a court date for Houck and Joseph Lawson’s joint trial on Dec. 5, 2024, has been canceled.

-30-