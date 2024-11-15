Obituary: Gary Borland, 75, Bardstown

Gary Borland, 75 , of Bardstown, died at his home Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. He was born in Louisville to Charles Lee and Wanda Osborne Borland. He attended Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.

GARY BORLAND

He died on Veteran’s Day, and he served his country as a medic in Vietnam. He was a member of VFW 1170 in Middletown. He was employed by Rainbow Bakery as a sales supervisor for 24 years before earning certification as a soil erosion specialist from the University of Kentucky. He retired from Kelsey Construction in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tracy Scott Borland; one brother, Charles Lee (Buddy) Borland III; and one sister, Karen Diane Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rita “Jo” Yates, of Bardstown; one brother, Rodney (Linda) Borland of Leitchfield; four nephews and two nieces.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is with military hones at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Home of the Innocence, or WHAS Crusade for Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

