Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 8-14, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Kyle Joseph Alderman, 26, Chaplin, non-[payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $738 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Thomas Graves, 26, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:29 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Joseph Daniel Mattingly, 29, Raywick, failure to appear. Bond is $229 cash. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Murphy, 46, Campbellsville, failure to appear; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Orville Justin Case, 28, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 2:52 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Scott Wheatley, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 5:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Dakotah Hall, 28, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Johnathan Clark Hovel,, 29, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $10,000 but less than $1 million; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Richard Allen Yourg, 45, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chad Douglas Ward, 38, Bardstown, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Daniel Camp, 39, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Jon Larabee, 27, Bardstown, assault, first-degree (domestic violence). Bond is $50,000 unsecured. Booked at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Dewayne Ramos, 33, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Young, 46, Bardstown, stalking, first-degree (3 counts); intimidating a participant in the legal process; harassment (no physical contact); failure to appear; violation of a Kentucky protective order (2 counts); criminal mischief, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Booked at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

Jason Ramond Livers, 48, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Matthew Eric Rogers, 36, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:03 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 42, Bardstown, one headlight; failure to signal; operating on a suspended operator’s license; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:48 a,.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bobby Bryant McCoy, 37, Hustonville, wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); no insurance; possession of marijuana; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; recless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Selvey James Vittitoe, 45, Lousiville, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Burton, 49, Boston, careless driving; license plate not legible; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:42 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

Devin Fabian Venavidez, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Bookecd at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hannah Kaitlynn Maggard, 27, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricardo M. Gray, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Adam Hacker, 35, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Mitchell Lucas, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by Probsation & Parole.

Christopher Clayton Ritchey, 40, Beaver Dam, rear license not illuminated; obstructed vision and/or windshield; receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

James Richard Brady, 33, Elizabethtown, reckless driving; no operators license; no insurance; possession of marijuana; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper passing; fleeing and evading police, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Damon Lemont Sheckles, 27, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dyland Muncy, 26, Lebanon, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Brien, 47, Springfield, criminal mischief, first-degree; menacing. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justice Ray Key, 31, Bloomfield, disregarding stop sign; license to be in possess; no insurance; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a forged instrument; forgery, second-degree; theft by deception, include cold checks over $1,000 but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $50,100 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Julio Garcia Jr., 29, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Joshua Nathaniel Doak, 34, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alexis Taylor Moore, 22, Mount Washington, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis Jermaine Stone, 51, Bardstown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Melanie Stone, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Lawrence Ballard, 46, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Isidro Alcala Garcia, 38, Brandenburg, no operators license. No bond. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Lee Gabbert, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 7:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Allen Ballard, 28, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

-30-