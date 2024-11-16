Obituary: Juanita Lloyd Crady, 98, Boston

Juanita Lloyd Crady, 98, of Boston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Helmwood Healthcare. She was born May 18, 1926, in Boston to her parents, Oliver Warren and Carrie Belle Wells Lloyd.

She was a homemaker who worked at Wallace Funeral Home in Boston. She was a member of Boston Christian Church and an avid UK fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Butler “D.B.” Crady; one daughter, Carolyn Crady Whelan; her parents; four sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include one daughter, Frances Foster (Philip); one son, Daniel Lloyd Crady (Lita); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Foundation.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

